UPDATE 2-Beijing Yanjing quits $700 mln Kingway Brewery deal-source

* Beijing Yanjing was frontrunner to buy Kingway assets

* Kingway says relevant discussions still ongoing

* Kingway shares bounce after Thursday fall (Adds Kingway comment from statement, Friday share move)

By Denny Thomas

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd has dropped out of the race to buy brewery assets being sold by China Kingway Brewery Holdings after failing to reach an agreement on the price, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, dealing a serious blow to what would have been a $700 million transaction.

Beijing Yanjing, China’s fourth-largest domestic brewer, was in advanced talks to strike a deal with Kingway after beating the world’s biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, in the final round of bidding, sources previously told Reuters.

“Yanjing was not able to get there on price at the end,” the source told Reuters.

Kingway said in a stock exchange filing late on Thursday that “relevant discussions and negotiations are still continuing...and no decision has been taken in respect of any actions.”

Shares in Kingway, which has a market value of $527 million, fell as much as 12.3 percent on Thursday after the Reuters story to a six-month intra-day low. Trading volume had jumped to a three-month high.

The shares were up 2.1 percent by Friday afternoon while the benchmark Hong Kong share index was up 1.2 percent.

The source declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential. AB InBev declined comment. Efforts to reach Beijing Yanjing for comment were not successful.

The Kingway sale process involves auctioning off equity stakes in six breweries. The company is also selling all beer and beer-related trade marks, in addition to domestic and overseas distribution networks.

COST PRESSURES

Kingway said in January that it plans to sell some of its brewing business in southern China as its profits were pressured by fierce competition and rising costs among other reasons. The company’s gross profit margins fell to 17.9 percent last year from 21.8 percent in 2010, while beer sales rose 1 percent, it said in March.

The ensuing auction attracted interest from China Resources Snow Brewery Co and Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd among others. Talks with those suitors were broken off several weeks ago, sources previously told Reuters.

Any winner of the Kingway assets would benefit from strong growth in China’s beer consumption, with beer demand in 2010 seen at 450 million hectolitres in 2010, nearly twice that of the United States, according to data compiler Euromonitor.

China’s beer demand is expected to grow 5 percent per year in coming years, double the 2.5 percent growth forecast for the global market for 2011.

The euro zone debt crisis, slowing China economy and the resulting market turmoil are making suitors wary of big M&A bets. Some buyers are also finding it challenging to finance their purchases due to falling share prices. (Additional reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)