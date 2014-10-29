FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vietnam's confectionery firm Kinh Do Q3 net up 9 pct y/y at $17 mln
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 29, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vietnam's confectionery firm Kinh Do Q3 net up 9 pct y/y at $17 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s confectionery Kinh Do Corp

* Reports Q3 2014 results

* Net profit during July-September rose 9 percent from the same time last year to 359.35 billion dong ($16.9 million), the Ho Chi Minh City-based company said in a filing to the exchange

* Revenue during the third quarter rose 11 percent from a year ago to 1.96 trillion dong

* Kinh Do is 4.29 percent owned by Singapore-based Dempsey Hill Capital Pte Ltd, and 3.95 percent owned by Japanese confectionery firm Ezaki Glico Co Ltd, according to Reuters latest data Further company coverage: ($1=21,245 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.