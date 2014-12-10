FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Former Swedish Finance Minister Borg set to join boards at Kinnevik and Millicom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Former Swedish finance minister Anders Borg has been nominated to the boards of investment firm Kinnevik and telecom operator Millicom, the companies said on Wednesday.

Kinnevik said Borg had been nominated for the role as deputy chairman in the group and that he would work on broader business development across the group.

Borg has also been nominated for a seat on the board in Millicom, where Kinnevik is the top shareholder, the telecom operator said in a separate statement.

Anders Borg served as Sweden’s finance minister between 2006 and 2014. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
