STOCKHOLM, June 26 Swedish investment firm
Kinnevik announced the appointment of Georgi Ganev as
chief executive on Monday after its previous head was ousted at
the end of last year.
Ganev, currently CEO at Nordic reseller of IT products
Dustin and on the board of Kinnevik-controlled telecom
operator Tele2, will start his new job in January
2018.
"Georgi combines a successful track record as a CEO, taking
a fast-growing digital e-commerce company public, with solid
experience from the Nordic TMT sector," Kinnevik Chairman Tom
Boardman said in a statement.
Joakim Andersson will remain acting CEO until Ganev takes
charge.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Jason Neely)