STOCKHOLM, June 26 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik announced the appointment of Georgi Ganev as chief executive on Monday after its previous head was ousted at the end of last year.

Ganev, currently CEO at Nordic reseller of IT products Dustin and on the board of Kinnevik-controlled telecom operator Tele2, will start his new job in January 2018.

"Georgi combines a successful track record as a CEO, taking a fast-growing digital e-commerce company public, with solid experience from the Nordic TMT sector," Kinnevik Chairman Tom Boardman said in a statement.

Joakim Andersson will remain acting CEO until Ganev takes charge.

