STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Swedish investment firm Kinnevik reported on Thursday a rise in first-quarter net asset value and repeated a guidance of net investments of up to 1 billion crowns this year.

Net asset value grew to 83.9 billion crowns ($9.6 billion) from a year-earlier 66.2 billion.

Kinnevik announced it had invested a further 186 million crowns in e-commerce company Westwing. ($1 = 8.7296 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)