UPDATE 1-Investment firm Kinnevik eyeing education, healthcare

* NAV rises to 83.9 bln SEK in Q1

* CEO says looking at education, healthcare

* Sees 2015 net investments of up to 1 bln SEK (Adds CEO comment, detail)

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Kinnevik is looking to invest in new online marketplaces in education and healthcare, the Swedish investment firm said on Thursday, after reporting a rise in first-quarter net asset value.

Kinnevik, the main owner of online fashion retailer Zalando and owner of a 14 percent share in Rocket Internet , expects to make net investments of up to 1.0 billion Swedish crowns ($114.61 million) this year.

“We will explore new marketplaces where there is an emerging need, particularly in growth markets. Education and healthcare are areas where there is potential to build new marketplaces,” Chief Executive Lorenzo Grabau told Reuters.

Grabau said in February that Kinnevik aimed to sell stakes in 3-5 companies in its portfolio this year, and to possibly add a few new companies.

But he also said on Thursday that the group needed to own more in the unlisted companies in its portfolio.

“We just don’t own enough in the companies where we are doing 100 percent of the work. Having said that, we are limited in the capital we have, and so we have to reallocate.”

Kinnevik recently sold a 24.5 percent stake in call centre operator Transcom, while it has increased shares in e-commerce companies such as Quikr, Westwing and Saltside, for which it has said it sees large potential.

Grabau said global competition was growing for Kinnevik’s holdings such as online fashion retailer Zalando and Rocket Internet.

“Competition is only getting stronger and more capital is flowing into our sectors,” he said.

Kinnevik’s net asset value grew to 83.9 billion crowns ($9.6 billion) in the first quarter from 66.2 billion a year earlier.

The company said it had invested a further 186 million crowns in e-commerce company Westwing.

Kinnevik’s shares were down 0.3 percent at 0906 GMT, broadly in line with the Stockholm share index.