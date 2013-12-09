FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinnevik sells holding in BillerudKorsnas for 3.7 bln SEK
December 9, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Kinnevik sells holding in BillerudKorsnas for 3.7 bln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on Monday it had sold its entire stake in renewable packaging company BillerudKorsnas for 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($567.61 million).

The majority of the shares were bought by pension firms AMF, Alecta and the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund.

Kinnevik said the price of 72 crowns per share was a 5 percent discount to the average price of the stock over the last 30 days.

Kinnevik, which is also the biggest owner in fashion group Zalando, has increasingly been investing in on-line businesses and divesting holdings in more traditional industries.

$1 = 6.5186 Swedish crowns Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
