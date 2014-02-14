FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Kinnevik Q4 net asset value rises, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on Friday its fourth quarter net asset value rose 11.5 percent to 65.5 billion Swedish crowns ($10.14 billion) from a year earlier and proposed an 8 percent increase in its dividend for the year.

The investment company, a major investor in the telecoms industry and Germany’s Zalando - Europe’s biggest online fashion firm - announced last month Chief Executive Mia Brunell Livfors would step down to seek a new challenge after nearly a decade as head of the company.

Kinnevik said it would invest 2-3 billion Swedish crowns ($309-$464 million) in 2014, down from the 2.4 billion it invested last year.

The board proposed a 7 crown per share dividend for the year, up from 6.50 crowns last year. ($1 = 6.4650 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

