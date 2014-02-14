FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinnevik CEO says must find solution for Tele2 in Norway
February 14, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Kinnevik CEO says must find solution for Tele2 in Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The outgoing CEO of Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on Friday a solution for telecoms firm Tele2 must be found in Norway, where it lost a bid for key frequencies in December.

Mia Brunell Livfors, who said last month she would step down to seek a new challenge after nearly a decade as head of Kinnevik, said Tele2 had a “very strong position” in Sweden and the Baltics while there were strong growth cases in the Netherlands and Kazakhstan.

“For Norway, that’s a solution that we need to address and solve obviously,” she told Reuters.

She added that no decisions had been made about a listing of Germany’s Zalando, Europe’s biggest e-commerce fashion firm, in which Kinnevik is the biggest shareholder.

$1 = 6.4650 Swedish crowns Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Simon Johnson

