Kinnevik says Lorenzo Grabau to take over as CEO

STOCKHOLM, April 7 (Reuters) - Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on Monday Lorenzo Grabau would take over as chief executive as the company deepens its push into technology and e-commerce.

Mia Brunell Livfors announced in January she was stepping down as CEO to seek a new challenge after nearly a decade as head of the company. She stays on as a director of four companies the group invests in.

Kinnevik has a 37 percent stake in Europe’s biggest online fashion firm, Zalando. It has major stakes in telecoms groups Tele2 and Millicom and Rocket Internet in Germany.

Founded in 1936, Kinnevik grew to become one of the largest listed investment companies in Europe with a market capitalisation of 73.9 billion Swedish crowns ($11.4 billion). It is controlled by Sweden’s wealthy Stenbeck family. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)