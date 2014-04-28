FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kinnevik Q1 net asset value rises 16 pct
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2014 / 6:15 AM / in 3 years

Kinnevik Q1 net asset value rises 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on Monday its first quarter net asset value rose 16 percent to 66.2 billion Swedish crowns ($10.05 billion) from a year earlier and said a sharp increase in smartphone use had positively affected its old and new holdings.

The investment company, a major investor in the telecoms industry and Germany’s Zalando - Europe’s biggest online fashion firm, said earlier this month it had picked board member and former Goldman Sachs banker Lorenzo Grabau as chief executive.

It said Zalando would provide a trading update on May 9. ($1 = 6.5898 Swedish Crowns)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.