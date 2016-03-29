FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinnevik buys into U.S. investment services firm Betterment
March 29, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Kinnevik buys into U.S. investment services firm Betterment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 29 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Kinnevik has bought $65 million worth of shares in Betterment, giving it a 9.3 percent stake in the U.S. financial services company, Kinnevik said on Tuesday as it announced its first investment in the United States.

The Swedish investment firm’s acquisition of shares was part of a $100 million financing round by Betterment valuing the firm which provides automated investment advice at $700 million, Kinnevik said in a statement. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Mia Shanley)

