Kinnevik Q4 net asset value rises to 84.4 bln SEK

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Swedish investment firm Kinnevik reported on Friday a rise in fourth-quarter net asset value and said it aimed to continue reducing the number of companies in which it is invested and grow its stake in the most promising ones.

Net asset value grew to 84.4 billion crowns ($10.2 billion) from a year-earlier 65.5 billion.

Kinnevik said it would invest up to 1 billion crowns in 2015. It proposed a dividend of 7.25 crowns per share, up 3.6 percent from the year before.