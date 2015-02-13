FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinnevik owns 13.15 pct of Rocket Internet after capital increase
February 13, 2015 / 8:24 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kinnevik owns 13.15 pct of Rocket Internet after capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Investment Kinnevik AA

* Following Rocket Internet’s announcement of an additional capital raise of EUR 589m or 7.8% of the equity through a private placement to a limited number of international institutional investors, Kinnevik ownership of 21,716,964 shares correspond to 13.15% of capital and votes in Rocket Internet

* The share price in the equity raise was 49 EUR per share. At this share price, Rocket Internet’s value in the Kinnevik Net Asset Value amount to SEK 10,140m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

