FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kinnevik CEO says Tele2 not on its sell list -report
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Kinnevik CEO says Tele2 not on its sell list -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 26 (Reuters) - Swedish investment firm Kinnevik is not actively trying to sell telecom operator Tele2, its chief executive was reported as saying on Thursday.

His comments to Swedish news agency Direkt follow media reports this year that Hong Kong’s Hutchison, which in Sweden co-owns telecom operator 3 with Investor AB, might buy it.

Asked if Tele2 was on its sell list, Kinnevik CEO Lorenzo Grabau said: “Absolutely not. Tele2 is well positioned and has strong brands in its markets.”

He added that Tele2 management continues to look at different alternatives for the company’s operations in Norway after it lost out in a December auction for mobile spectrum, key for the development of its Norwegian network. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.