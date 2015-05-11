FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian consumer goods firm Kino plans up to $150 mln IPO-IFR
May 11, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian consumer goods firm Kino plans up to $150 mln IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Indonesian consumer goods firm Kino Corp is planning an initial public offering, seeking to raise up to $150 million, IFR reported on Monday, citing a person close to the transaction.

Kino, which makes snacks and body care products, may launch the IPO in the second half of this year, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Deutsche Bank is one of the banks working on the planned offering, it said. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

