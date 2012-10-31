FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinross Gold hires new financial chief
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

Kinross Gold hires new financial chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp said on Wednesday it has hired a new chief financial officer just three months after replacing its chief executive officer.

Tony Giardini will take on the CFO and executive vice-president role, effective December 1. Current CFO Paul Berry, whose pending departure was announced earlier this month, will stay on in a transition role, the company said.

Giardini, a registered chartered account, was CFO of Ivanhoe Mines, now known as Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, from 2006 to 2012. He was most recently CFO at Capstone Mining Corp .

Kinross, one of Canada’s largest gold companies, appointed J. Paul Rollinson as chief executive early in August, replacing Tye Burt, in an effort to boost capital efficiency and improve the operations of its major projects.

