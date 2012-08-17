Kinross Gold secures $1 bln term loan

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp, struggling to contain rising costs at its major development project in West Africa, said on Friday that it had arranged a new 3-year term loan of $1 billion with funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

The gold miner also amended its revolving credit facility to $1.5 billion, from a previous $1.2 billion, extending the term to August 2017 from March 2015.

Kinross is in the process of expanding the Tasiast gold mine in Mauritania. The asset was acquired in its $7.1 billion takeover of Red Back Mining in 2010, but so far has not lived up to expectations.

Earlier this month, the company ousted long-time chief executive Tye Burt. New CEO Paul Rollinson has promised to focus on enhancing performance while reducing costs.

Miners around the world are struggling to keep major projects on budget as soaring cost inflation outweighs higher metals prices putting pressure on profits.

Shares of Kinross were down 0.6 percent at C$8.20 on Friday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen more than 30 percent this year, and is down more than 55 percent since September 2010, when the Red Back takeover closed.