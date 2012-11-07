Miner Kinross Gold's adjusted profit falls on costs

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp reported a 7 percent drop in adjusted third-quarter profit on Wednesday as higher costs outweighed an increase in gold output.

Earnings were $224.9 million, or 20 cents a share, for the quarter ended Sept 30. That compared with $207.1 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

But excluding one-time items, earnings were $250.4 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with $269.4 million, or 24 cents a share in the year-before period.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 19 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.1 billion on higher gold production.

Kinross lowered its capital spending budget for 2012 to $2 billion, a cut of $200 million, as part of cost reduction plan announced earlier this year.