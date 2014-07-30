FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinross reports quarterly profit but gold prices weighed
July 30, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

Kinross reports quarterly profit but gold prices weighed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 30 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp on Wednesday reported a profit for the second quarter, after a year-earlier loss tied to a $2.29 billion one-time charge.

Revenue slipped 5.8 percent to $911.9 million, as gold prices fell.

The company earned $46 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $2.48 billion, or $2.17 a share a year ago.

Excluding special items, it earned $32.9 million, or 3 cents a share, down from $119.5 million, or 10 cents a share, last year. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Allison Martell)

