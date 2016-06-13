FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinross says three-week strike ends at Mauritania goldmine
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Kinross says three-week strike ends at Mauritania goldmine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp said on Monday a nearly three-week strike by unionized workers at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania ended on Saturday.

The company said it would restart negotiations on a new labor agreement and other issues within 10 days.

Employees retain the right to strike during negotiations subject to Mauritanian labor laws, Kinross said.

Toronto-headquartered Kinross said it did not expect the strike to affect a planned expansion at the mine.

Kinross approved in March a $300 million first-phase expansion to double Tasiast's production and slash its production costs. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

