FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kinross suspends operations at Chile mine, lays off 300 workers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

Kinross suspends operations at Chile mine, lays off 300 workers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp said it has suspended operations at its Maricunga gold mine in Chile, and will lay off 300 employees after a judicial decision upheld a regulator's move to shut down the water system linked to the mine.

The environmental authority began a legal process that sought to close Maricunga's water pumping wells in March.

Kinross said it vigorously opposed the authority's actions and has various appeals pending with Chile's Environmental Tribunal.

The company said the suspension of operations at the mine, originally scheduled for the fourth quarter, was unlikely to affect its 2016 production and cost forecast.

The Maricunga mine accounted for 8 percent of the company's total gold production in 2015.

Reuters reported last week, that the company is looking to retreat from Chile and has put its main assets in it up for sale, according to people familiar with the process.

Kinross also said it resumed operations at its Tasiast mine in Mauritania in mid-August, following its temporary suspension caused by an expatriate work permit issue. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.