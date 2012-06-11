UPDATE 1-Kinross says production resumes at Mauritania gold mine

June 11 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Kinross Gold said production resumed at its Tasiast gold mine in Mauritania in West Africa as workers returned after a four-day strike.

The workers returned last Saturday, said the company, which owns mines in North and South America, Russia and Africa.

Kinross said last week about 600 workers had walked off the job, halting mining and processing activity.

The mine, which produced 200,000 gold equivalent ounces last year, holds proven and probable reserves of about 7.5 million ounces and has another 13 million ounces of resources.

Shares of the Toronto-based miner closed at C$8.51 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.