FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UPDATE 1-Kion raises 603 mln eur to partly refinance Dematic deal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 22, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-Kion raises 603 mln eur to partly refinance Dematic deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with placing price)

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion raised 602.9 million euros ($677 million) by issuing 9.3 million new shares to partly refinance its $2.1 billion acquisition of Dematic in 2016.

The new shares, equivalent to 8.55 percent of its capital, were issued at a price of 64.83 euros each, Kion said in a statement late on Monday.

Major shareholder Weichai Power acquired around 4.02 million of the new shares to keep its shareholding stable at around 43 percent, the company said in a statement.

Kion's shares closed on Monday at 65 euros. ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Thomas Escritt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.