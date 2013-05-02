FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Kion considering IPO in 2013
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Germany's Kion considering IPO in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s Kion Group the world’s No.2 fork lift truck maker, said it may seek to float shares on the stock exchange this year.

“I can confirm that KION GROUP is considering a potential IPO in 2013,” a spokesman for Kion said in an e-mail on Thursday, adding that no decision had been taken yet.

Kion, split off from gases group Linde in 2006, is currently owned by the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs , buyout firm KKR and Chinese firm Shandong Heavy Industry Group.

In August 2012, Shandong unit Weichai agreed to pay 467 million euros ($616 million) for a 25 percent stake in Kion and a further 271 million for 70 percent of Kion hydraulics, a unit of the Wiesbaden, Germany-based firm.

Shandong has also secured the option to increase its stake in Kion to one third as part of an IPO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.