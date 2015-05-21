Kion on lookout for software acquisitions - CEO

ASCHAFFENBURG, German, May 21 (Reuters) - Forklift truck maker Kion is on the lookout for takeovers in the area of software, Chief Executive Gordon Riske said on Thursday.

“This whole software issue, the Internet of things, has changed the way customers do business and that has to be reflected in how we do business with our customers,” Riske said.

Kion has already developed software to give its forklift trucks more sophisticated features but continues to be on the lookout for opportunities to build its expertise to connect its trucks to the Internet.

This could be done either by hiring programmers or by buying a company which has this expertise, Riske said, declining to comment in detail about potential takeover targets.

Kion wants expertise in software which goes beyond the product, to connect forklift trucks to the Internet, and in the area of data management, Riske said.

“We continue to look in this area, it takes some time to build up yourself,” Riske said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)