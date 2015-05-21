UPDATE 1-Kion open to more software acquisitions - CEO

(Adds company saying not actively seeking acquisitions now)

ASCHAFFENBURG, Germany, May 21 (Reuters) - Forklift truck maker Kion is open to more acquisitions in the software sector if it cannot develop its expertise fast enough itself, Chief Executive Gordon Riske said on Thursday.

Kion said earlier this month that it had agreed to buy Egemin Group’s handling automation division for an enterprise value of about 72 million euros ($82 million) - a major step in this direction.

“This whole software issue, the Internet of things, has changed the way customers do business and that has to be reflected in how we do business with our customers,” Riske said.

Kion has already developed software to give its forklift trucks more sophisticated features but continues to be on the lookout for opportunities to build its expertise in connecting its trucks to the Internet.

This could be done either by hiring programmers or by buying a company which has this expertise, Riske said, declining to comment in detail about potential takeover targets.

Kion wants expertise in software which goes beyond the product, to connect forklift trucks to the Internet, and in the area of data management, Riske said.

“We continue to look in this area, it takes some time to build up yourself,” Riske said.

Kion later said it was not actively seeking acquisitions, as it prepares to close the transaction with Egemin.