Kion Q1 results lifted by forklift demand in Europe
April 27, 2016 / 5:26 AM / a year ago

Kion Q1 results lifted by forklift demand in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - German forklift truck maker Kion said its first-quarter operating profit rose to 98.6 million euros ($111.4 million0 thanks to sustained demand for its forklift trucks and warehouse services business in Europe.

Overall order intake rose 3.9 percent to 1.297 billion euros, the company said on Wednesday, below the 1.322 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

In the three months through the end of March, around 293,500 new trucks were ordered, a year-on-year rise of around 3.7 percent boosted by a 12.5 percent rise in demand in Europe.

$1 = 0.8850 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

