UPDATE 1-Kion raises dividend, sees higher profits in 2015

* Proposes dividend of 0.55 euro per share for 2014

* Orders, sales, operating profit to rise in 2015

* Industrial truck market unit sales seen growing 4 pct per year (Adds details on market outlook, background)

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - German forklift truckmaker Kion said it would raise its 2014 dividend by 57 percent, adding it expected higher revenues, operating earnings and order intake this year on the back of strong demand in Europe and China.

The company, which is the world’s second-biggest forklift truck maker after Toyota, said on Thursday it would propose a dividend of 0.55 euro per share for 2014.

Kion had reported preliminary results in February, with record profitability for the fourth quarter helped by strong demand in its core European market and growth in Asia and eastern Europe.

“Despite record results, the market is getting ever more competitive,” Chief Executive Gordon Riske said in a statement.

“In order to continue to improve our results, we will increase our efforts to become more competitive, especially in our home European markets where we have to face the highest continuous cost increases,”

Kion said it expected moderate growth in the industrial trucks market this year, driven by expansion in Asian emerging markets, solid demand in north America and rising unit sales in recovering western Europe resulting from pent-up demand.

The company said it expected the global market to grow at an average rate of 4 percent over the next few years, in terms of the number of trucks sold. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Sunil Nair)