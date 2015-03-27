FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kion shares in placement may be priced at Thursday close -source
March 27, 2015

Kion shares in placement may be priced at Thursday close -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - Shares in German forklift truck maker Kion, being sold by Goldman Sachs and KKR, may be priced at Thursday’s market close of 38.15 euros ($41) a share, a person familiar with the transaction said on Friday.

“The original price guidance was 37 euros to market close. but the guidance has just been updated and orders below market close risk losing out,” the person said.

Goldman Sachs and buyout group KKR said on Thursday that they are divesting their remainig stake of 13.9 percent in Kion. ($1 = 0.9234 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Andreas Framke and Christoph Steitz)

