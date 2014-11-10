FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR, Goldman Sachs sell up to $308 mln of shares in Germany's Kion
November 10, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

KKR, Goldman Sachs sell up to $308 mln of shares in Germany's Kion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Superlift Holding, the Luxembourg-based holding company held jointly by Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and private equity fund KKR, is to sell 8 million shares in German forklift truck maker Kion Group in an accelerated bookbuild, Goldman Sachs said on Monday.

The shares, representing around 8.1 percent of Kion’s outstanding registered shares, have a price range of 29.10-30.95 euros a share, a source familiar with the matter said, valuing the placement at up to 247.6 million euros ($307.6 million). Bookbuilding is to commence immediately. ($1 = 0.8048 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)

