China's Shandong set to acquire Kion stake-sources
August 23, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

China's Shandong set to acquire Kion stake-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China’s Shandong Heavy Industries is in advanced talks to buy a 25 percent stake in Germany’s Kion Group to gain access to the fork lift truck maker’s technology, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Shandong Heavy, which has offered to pave the way for Kion to expand in China, could fund a capital increase worth more than 700 million euros ($873 million), a welcome financial boost for Kion which faces a large round of debt refinancing next year, the sources said.

They said that Shandong Heavy has been in talks with Kion’s owners, the private-equity arm of Goldman Sachs and buyout firm KKR, for quite some time.

Kion and its two owners declined to comment on the matter, which was earlier reported by German business newspaper Handelsblatt and monthly publication Manager Magazin. Shandong Heavy was not immediately available for comment.

Germany-based Kion Group, the world’s second-largest fork lift truck maker after Toyota industries , has annual sales of 4.4 billion euros with brands including Linde, OM Still, Fenwick, Baoli and Voltas.

