Goldman Sachs to place 7.5 mln shares in Kion Group

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - A total of 7.5 million shares in forklift truck maker Kion Group worth 253 million euros ($344.46 million) will be placed with institutional investors, Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Book-building will start immediately, Goldman Sachs said.

The shares are being placed by Superlift Holding, an entity held jointly by Goldman Sachs Capital Partners funds and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP.

The Kion shares intended to be sold are solely attributable to, but do not constitute all Kion shares indirectly held by, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners funds, Goldman Sachs said.