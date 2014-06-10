FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs to place 7.5 mln shares in Kion Group
June 10, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman Sachs to place 7.5 mln shares in Kion Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - A total of 7.5 million shares in forklift truck maker Kion Group worth 253 million euros ($344.46 million) will be placed with institutional investors, Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Book-building will start immediately, Goldman Sachs said.

The shares are being placed by Superlift Holding, an entity held jointly by Goldman Sachs Capital Partners funds and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP.

The Kion shares intended to be sold are solely attributable to, but do not constitute all Kion shares indirectly held by, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners funds, Goldman Sachs said.

$1 = 0.7345 Euros Reporting by Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
