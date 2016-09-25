FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's KIPCO says building starts at $2.0-$2.5 bln real estate project
September 25, 2016

Kuwait's KIPCO says building starts at $2.0-$2.5 bln real estate project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment company, said on Sunday construction had begun on its $2 billion to $2.5 billion real estate project in Kuwait.

Banks will provide financing for half of the project, with KIPCO funding the remainder directly, said Tawfiq al-Jarrah, executive director of Hessah Al Mubarak Real Estate Development.

Kuwait's Burgan Bank will be among the main lenders to the project, he said at a press conference about the development. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait and Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)

