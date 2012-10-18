FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's KIPCO says to partner with Japan's Orix
#Financials
October 18, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

Kuwait's KIPCO says to partner with Japan's Orix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO) said on Thursday it planned to enter into a “strategic partnership” with Japan’s Orix Corp and that the companies were mulling a joint project in Algeria.

KIPCO, Kuwait’s largest investment company, said it would sign a memorandum of understanding with Orix, a leasing and financial services group.

The two companies will study the possibility of a joint venture to set up a leasing company in Algeria, a statement on Kuwait’s bourse said.

No financial details were provided in the statement. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

