Kuwait's KIPCO Q3 net profit jumps 16.8 pct - statement
November 2, 2015 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait's KIPCO Q3 net profit jumps 16.8 pct - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state’s largest investment company, reported a 16.8 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday.

KIPCO made a net profit of 11.8 million dinars ($39 million)in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 10.1 million dinars in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The profit increase came despite third-quarter revenue falling 1.3 percent year on year to 147.8 million dinars.

KIPCO is a regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies. ($1 = 0.3027 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

