FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's KIPCO says Q4 net profit rises 10.7 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 15, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait's KIPCO says Q4 net profit rises 10.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state’s largest investment company, reported a 10.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.

KIPCO made a net profit of 15.8 million dinars ($52.9 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 14.3 million dinars in the year earlier period, according to a statement.

The regional investment house, with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, will pay a cash dividend for 2015 of 25 percent, equivalent to 0.025 dinars per share, it added. This is in line with the payout for 2014. ($1 = 0.2985 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.