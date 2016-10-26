FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's KIPCO Q3 net profit falls 2 pct
October 26, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

Kuwait's KIPCO Q3 net profit falls 2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest listed investment company, reported a 2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The firm made a net profit of 12.0 million dinars ($39.6 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 11.8 million dinars in the year-earlier period, it said in a bourse filing.

KIPCO is a regional investment house with interests in media, industrials, finance and real estate.

The company said in a separate emailed statement it had recently repaid a $500 million bond, issued in 2009, with the repayment to result in an annual interest saving of around 6 million dinars.

Construction had begun on its $2.0-$2.5 billion real estate project in Kuwait, which has been downsized by around half from its original estimated cost, Tawfiq al-Jarrah, executive director of the Hessah Al Mubarak scheme, said at a press conference on Sept. 25.

The mixed-use project, previously valued at $5 billion, was scaled down after an earlier estimate did not take into account the area for infrastructure and services required by the government, Jarrah said at the time. ($1 = 0.3032 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
