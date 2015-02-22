FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's KIPCO Q4 net profit gains 2 pct, raises cash dividend
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2015 / 5:32 AM / 3 years ago

Kuwait's KIPCO Q4 net profit gains 2 pct, raises cash dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state’s largest listed investment company, reported a 2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, and raised the cash portion of its dividend for 2014 versus the previous year.

Net profit in the three months to Dec. 31 was 14.3 million dinars ($48.4 million), compared to 14.0 million dinars in the same period last year, it said in a statement on its website.

KIPCO, a regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, said its board was recommending a cash dividend of 0.025 dinar a share for 2014.

This compared to the 0.020 dinar per share and a 5 percent stock dividend which the company paid for 2013, according to a previous company statement. ($1 = 0.2955 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.