Kuwait's KIPCO Q1 profit rises 20 pct
#Financials
May 7, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Kuwait's KIPCO Q1 profit rises 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state’s largest listed investment company, reported a 20 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday.

KIPCO made a profit of 10.3 million dinars ($36.70 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 8.6 million dinars in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement.

KIPCO’s first-quarter revenue rose 19 percent to 137 million dinars.

“Our first-quarter results reflect the continued double-digit profit growth that we expect from the company’s core businesses in 2014,” Tariq AbdulSalam, KIPCO’s Chief Executive Officer for Investments, said in the statement. ($1 = 0.2807 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by)

