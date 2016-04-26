FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's KIPCO Q1 net profit climbs 13 pct on higher revenue
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Kuwait's KIPCO Q1 net profit climbs 13 pct on higher revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state’s largest listed investment company, reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, citing higher revenue at its core subsidiaries for the increase.

KIPCO made a net profit of 13.5 million dinars ($44.8 million) in the three months to Mar. 31, up from 12 million dinars in the year earlier period, the company said in a bourse statement.

KIPCO is a regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies.

Total operating revenue climbed 17 percent year on year to 164.4 million dinars.

Its vice-chairman said in March that the company expected revenue growth to pick up in 2016 towards a high single-digit percentage, up from 4 percent last year, aided by the performance of its core businesses including Burgan Bank and pay-TV operator OSN.

$1 = 0.3017 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.