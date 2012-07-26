FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kirby moves 4 tank barges, 2 tugs from NY Harbor to US Gulf
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kirby moves 4 tank barges, 2 tugs from NY Harbor to US Gulf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp, the largest U.S. inland tank barge operation, said on Thursday it had moved four tank barges and two tugs from the New York Harbor region to the U.S. Gulf Coast, citing weak demand for gasoline and diesel in the Northeast.

Speaking at the second quarter conference call, a company spokesman said the charge for the move was included in quarterly results.

“Miles driven and gasoline consumption, diesel consumption, it’s been low,” a company spokesman said.

“In the New York Harbor, we have had entrance of a competitor that got pretty aggressive too.”

Four-week gasoline demand on the East Coast was 8.8 million barrels per day for the week ended July 20 versus the 9.1 million seen last year, according to government data.

Regional distillate demand was also down, standing at 3.485 million barrels for the week ended July 20 compared with 3.505 million barrels the year earlier.

