FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kirby Corp to buy Allied Transportation assets for $116 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 10:33 PM / in 5 years

Kirby Corp to buy Allied Transportation assets for $116 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp, the largest U.S. inland tank barge operator, will buy the assets of Allied Transportation Co for $116 million as it looks to grow the petrochemical segment of its offshore operations.

Allied’s customers include petrochemical companies, most of which are current Kirby customers for inland tank barge services, Kirby said.

Allied’s fleet of 10 coastwise tank barges, three offshore dry-bulk barges and seven tugboats also transports dry sugar products in the Northeast, Atlantic and Gulf coast regions of the United States.

Kirby said the deal’s positive impact will be offset by related costs and backed its 2012 earnings forecast of between $3.50 and $3.70 per share.

The company expects the deal to add between 6 cents and 8 cents to its 2013 earnings.

Kirby, which owns about a fourth of the United States’ inland water barges - flat-bottomed boats that carry petrochemicals, gasoline and fertilizers - said the purchase will be financed through its revolving credit facility.

Shares of Houston, Texas-based Kirby were down 1 percent at $53.36 in after-market trading. They closed at $53.88 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.