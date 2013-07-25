FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kirby says crude shipments unaffected by higher U.S. oil prices
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 4:02 PM / in 4 years

Kirby says crude shipments unaffected by higher U.S. oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Barge operator Kirby Corp has seen no declines in crude shipments as U.S. oil prices have risen in recent weeks, executives told analysts on Thursday.

U.S. oil prices traded at a discount to London’s Brent of more than $23 a barrel in February, but that discount has narrowed to less than $3 a barrel. That cuts profits from crude shipments via rail or barge, more expensive options than pipelines.

Kirby executives told analysts that they, like other players in moving growing U.S. crude production, expect that discount to widen. “At this point, there is no impact on volumes,” Chief Executive Joe Pyne said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.