Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping SA

* Approves acquisition of property from its Mediterranean Villages SA unit for 1.3 million euros

* Says property covers 198,617 sqr meters in Sikinos island

* Says purchase is a profitable investment under the current circumstances

Source text: bit.ly/1sFHa2y

