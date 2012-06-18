FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Kirin to buy out Australian boutique brewer for $257 mln
June 18, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Kirin to buy out Australian boutique brewer for $257 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects brands made by Little World Beverages)

MELBOURNE, June 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co has agreed to buy out Australian boutique brewer Little World Beverages for A$256 million ($257 million), offering a hefty 40 percent premium.

The deal will be done by Kirin’s Australian arm Lion, which already owned 36.3 percent of Little World Beverages. It will pay A$5.30 a share, which the target’s board has endorsed.

Little World Beverages, which makes Little Creatures beers and Pipsqueak cider, said the takeover would help expand sales through Lion’s national network and offer opportunities to sell the brands internationally. ($1 = 0.9943 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair and Ed Davies)

