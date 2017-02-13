Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
TOKYO Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
The transfer will be executed immediately upon approval by Brazil's antitrust agency, Kirin said in a statement.
Heineken had said last month it was in talks with Kirin over the deal. Brasil Kirin operates 12 breweries and was created in 2011 after Kirin paid 6.3 billion reais for Brazil's Schincariol brand. ($1 = 3.1145 reais) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results