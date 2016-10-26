BRIEF-Western Energy Services reports Q3 loss of $0.23 per basic common share
* Releases third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
TOKYO Oct 26 Japanese beverage company Kirin Holdings said it is in talks with Japan's two Coca-Cola bottling companies, Coca-Cola East Japan and Coca-Cola West, about a possible capital tie-up.
"We are discussing the matter with Coca-Cola group and nothing has been determined at this point," Kirin said in a statement after the Nikkei business daily reported that the tree companies were in negotiations.
* Q4 2016 dividend is a one-cent per share increase from prior quarter
* Google Access CEO Craig Barratt to step down - blog