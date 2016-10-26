TOKYO Oct 26 Japanese beverage company Kirin Holdings said it is in talks with Japan's two Coca-Cola bottling companies, Coca-Cola East Japan and Coca-Cola West, about a possible capital tie-up.

"We are discussing the matter with Coca-Cola group and nothing has been determined at this point," Kirin said in a statement after the Nikkei business daily reported that the tree companies were in negotiations.

