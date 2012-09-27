Kirin Holdings to sell F&N stake to ThaiBev for $1.54 bln - Nikkei

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kirin Holdings Co is expected to sell its 15 percent stake in Singapore’s Fraser and Neave Ltd for 120 billion yen ($1.54 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.

The Japanese brewer is expected to sell its holdings to billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s Thai Beverage Plc , which is conducting a tender offer for Fraser and Neave’s shares through Oct. 29, the daily said.

Thai Beverage has been raising it stake in the Singapore conglomerate as it battled with Dutch brewer Heineken NV over the potential sale of F&N’s stake in Asia Pacific Breweries.

Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand’s third-richest man, launched a $7.2 billion offer last week to buy out F&N, a move seen at the time as possibly derailing Heineken’s $6.3 billion bid for the stakes of F&N and other shareholders in Tiger Beer maker APB.

However, Thai Beverage and TCC Assets Ltd, collectively F&N’s largest shareholder with a 30.7 percent stake, said last week that they would support the deal. ($1 = 77.6950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)