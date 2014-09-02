FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Kirkaldie & Stains sees FY loss in retail operations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 2, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Kirkaldie & Stains sees FY loss in retail operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand department store operator Kirkaldie and Stains expects to post a pre-tax loss of around NZ$1.1 million ($914,320) in its retail operations for the year ended Aug. 31, the company said on Wednesday.

While this would be less than a NZ$1.8 million loss posted a year ago, the firm said its directors would consider whether to recognise any impairment of fixed assets and intangible assets related to its retail operations.

Kirkcaldie and Stains said expected the pre-tax profit from leasing operations from a property is it planning to sell would come in around NZ$1 million.

1 US dollar = 1.2031 New Zealand dollar Reporting by Gyles Beckford

